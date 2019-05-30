× Warren County crash leaves juvenile with life-threatening injuries

BOSWELL, Ind. — A juvenile was flown to Champaign, Illinois for medical treatment after a crash in Warren County on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Lafayette District ISP responded to a call from the Boswell Police Department after a crash on U.S. 41 southbound near County Road 550 North on May 29 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Boswell police were pursuing a male juvenile driving a 2006 black Chevrolet Equinox after failing to stop for a traffic violation.

The juvenile continued into Warren County where the vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

He was the only occupant and sustained life-threatening injuries.