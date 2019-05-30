× Tracking more rain, storms and cooler temperatures Thursday

Indianapolis didn’t see much rainfall on Wednesday, but locations south of Bloomington and Columbus received more than 2” based on 24 hour rainfall estimates. The Indy Airport only had a rain total at 0.06”. Even though we have been seeing several rounds of rainfall recently, the running precipitation total for Indianapolis is 3.91”, which is below normal to date (-0.83”). May is typically the soggiest month of the year for the city with an average total at 5.05”.

Light showers are moving over central Indiana this Thursday morning. On and off rain showers will continue to impact the morning commute with skies remaining cloudy. It is also a mild start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Highs this afternoon will be more seasonal for late May and will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

There will be breaks in the clouds early in the afternoon before more storms fire up with the heat of the day. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible late in the afternoon and evening. The primary threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Scattered rain will continue to fall over the area tonight, but showers will begin to move out of central Indiana early Friday morning. You can expect more sunshine as we head into Friday afternoon with a comfortable high near 78°. The break from rain will be short-lived because storm chances return by Saturday afternoon.