Tracking more rain, storms and cooler temperatures Thursday

Posted 6:41 am, May 30, 2019, by

Indianapolis didn’t see much rainfall on Wednesday, but locations south of Bloomington and Columbus received more than 2” based on 24 hour rainfall estimates. The Indy Airport only had a rain total at 0.06”. Even though we have been seeing several rounds of rainfall recently, the running precipitation total for Indianapolis is 3.91”, which is below normal to date (-0.83”). May is typically the soggiest month of the year for the city with an average total at 5.05”.

Light showers are moving over central Indiana this Thursday morning. On and off rain showers will continue to impact the morning commute with skies remaining cloudy. It is also a mild start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Highs this afternoon will be more seasonal for late May and will rise into the mid to upper 70s.

There will be breaks in the clouds early in the afternoon before more storms fire up with the heat of the day. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible late in the afternoon and evening. The primary threats include gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Scattered rain will continue to fall over the area tonight, but showers will begin to move out of central Indiana early Friday morning. You can expect more sunshine as we head into Friday afternoon with a comfortable high near 78°. The break from rain will be short-lived because storm chances return by Saturday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.