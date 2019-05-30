Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Police investigate person found dead from undisclosed trauma in Irvington

Posted 9:32 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04PM, May 30, 2019

Homicide detectives investigating after person found dead from undisclosed trauma in Irvington (Photo by Joe Lynch)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A homicide investigation is being conducted in Irvington after a body was found Thursday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call requesting a check on the welfare of a person in the 800 block of N. Hawthorne Lane at about 4 p.m.

Police say they discovered a person deceased from an undisclosed trauma and began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an active investigation and this story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.