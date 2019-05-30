× Pendleton closes Volunteer Center after huge response

PENDLETON, Ind. — The Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) is closed as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to Madison County EMA.

In the past two days, over 400 volunteers registered to work in the Pendleton area following a tornado that devastated the area on Monday.

Although the VRC is closed, volunteer efforts will continue in coordination with Indiana State VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters).

“Without these volunteers, we would have never been able to help those in need the way we have over the past 48 hours” said Kim Hatfield-Rogers of Madison County United Way.

The American Red Cross will remain at the Pendleton Christian Church to providing assistance to families who have been impacted by this tornado.