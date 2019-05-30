× Kick off summer this weekend with concerts, festivals, a night at the ball park and other local events

Indy Pride Week and Festival

Downtown Indianapolis

Indiana’s Largest LGBTQ Celebration kicks off this weekend! Indy Pride week runs from Saturday, June 1, through Saturday, June 8. This year’s guests include Lizzo, Dev, Monet X Change, Guitonsk and Blair St. Clair. Some of the highlights of this year’s celebration include the Indy Pride Launch Party, Rainbow 5K Run/Walk, Pet Pride, Pride Skate, Music and Movie Night, IYG Youth Carnival, Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade, Indy Pride Festival and more!

Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival

Military Park (Downtown Indianapolis)

Head to Military Park in downtown Indianapolis from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. this Saturday, June 1, for the 20th annual Vintage Indiana Wine and Food Festival. Vintage Indiana Wine Fest is the largest annual celebration of delicious wines produced only in Indiana! This year’s festival features nearly 30 Indiana wineries, live entertainment, food and shopping experiences. Attendees can get to know Hoosier winemakers from all over the state as they gather in Indianapolis for one day of fun and festivities, while getting the opportunity to explore, sample and purchase over 300 different Indiana wines in one place!

Bring lawn chairs or blankets and make a day of it with friends and family. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample “Vintage Indiana” exclusive wines, award-winning wines and wine cocktails, plus the state’s best culinary experts will be on hand with local foods available for purchase from 15 vendors and food trucks. Artisan vendors will be offering handmade crafts and wares. Entertainment will abound with live music and dancing throughout the day, plus a photo booth, character drawing and more! Note: This is a 21+ event.

Colts at Bat

Victory Field

Two of Indy’s professional sports teams join forces this Friday night at Victory Field for Colts At Bat. Indianapolis Colts players TY Hilton and Malik Hooker, along with cheerleaders and mascot Blue, stop by the diamond to snap pictures and sign autographs. Fans can also check out Colts in Motion, the team’s traveling museum, plus take home Colts giveaways and register to win tickets to a Colts game. TY Hilton and Malik Hooker will be signing autographs from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. in the PNC Plaza. It’s also Friday Fireworks, so stick around after the game to catch a spectacular fireworks show overlooking the downtown skyline from the comfort of your seats at Victory Field.

Dierks Bentley: Burning Man 2019 Tour

Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Summer concert season is officially here and there’s no better way than to kick things off than with Dierks Bentley’s “Burning Man 2019” tour this Friday, May 31. Special guests Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights will be on hand to kicks things off. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Miracle Ride for Riley Hospital

Hundreds of motorcyclists will get on their iron horses for a great cause this weekend: the 26th Annual Miracle Ride, benefiting Riley Hospital for Children. Over the years, Miracle Ride has raised over $6.5 million for Riley Hospital. The Miracle Ride “Poker Run” day kicks off on Saturday, June 1. Then, the “Big Ride” gets going on Saturday morning. Riders will kick off the Big Ride from Allison Inc. followed by a cruise past the kids and families outside Riley Hospital for Children, one lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track and wrap things up in the lot next to 8 Seconds Saloon.

Fishers Strawberry Festival

Life Connections Church

Celebrate summer this at the 8th annual Fishers Strawberry Festival this Saturday, June 1, at Life Connections Church. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the community is invited to enjoy free family fun activities like bounce houses and balloon art as well as a delicious menu of strawberries, shortcakes, lemonades, and more!

