Indiana prepares for NCAA Regional opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Nationally ranked No. 24 Indiana baseball begins NCAA Regional play Friday afternoon. As the 2-seed in the Louisville region, the Hoosiers will take on 3-seed Illinois State at 2:00 p.m.

Indiana finished the regular season as champions of the Big Ten Conference, earning first year head coach Jeff Mercer the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year award. The Hoosiers made great strides after starting the season 7-8 in non-conference games.

“You don’t overreact to early success or early struggles,” explained Mercer. “When you look up and you lead the country in home runs in the regular season, you lead the conference in strikeouts and in strikeout-to-walk ratio on the mound, and the game gets really small when you do that from a defensive standpoint and really big from an offensive standpoint.”

2019 marks Indiana’s sixth appearance in the NCAA Tournament over the last seven years.