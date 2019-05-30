Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue Episode 2: Staying connected to Purdue – Life Since Tyler Trent’s passing

Posted 4:21 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, May 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Trent family has been busy since Tyler Trent’s passing on Jan. 1, 2019.

Life has not slowed down for the Trents. They have been invited to share Tyler’s story all over the Midwest.  One thing is clear – the Purdue community has not forgotten the Trent family.  They have been invited back for several events including a memorial service, the Purdue Spring Game, and the unveiling of the Tyler Trent student gate at Ross-Ade Stadium.

In Episode 2 of the Full Steam Ahead podcast, CBS4’s Adam Bartels continues his conversation with Tony and Kelly Trent on how life has been since Tyler’s passing, and how they have stayed connected to Purdue University, including Purdue student Aaron Lai’s 100 mile walk from Purdue to Indiana University, and the winner of the inaugural Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award.

Follow the podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

