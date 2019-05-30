× Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in Lawrence pleading for answers

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police believe a second car may be involved in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Domanic Jones.

Jones died from a single gunshot wound after being shot near Lawrence Central High School on Wednesday. Police have not arrested anyone in the case.

Police say Jones was driving along 56th Street whenever he crashed and hit a pole. Witnesses say they heard gunshots coming from inside the car.

Jones’ sisters have no clue who would want to hurt their big brother.

“He was a good person. He always made time for everybody who he loved. He was so generous and he always put other people before him,” said Jones’ sister, Khalia Bridgwaters.

At the time of the shooting, there were three other people in the car with him. Police say those individuals were passengers and exited from the vehicle and took off running.

Detectives located the three people, interviewed them, and then let them go.

Originally, witnesses reported the gunshots came from inside the black Chevy that Jones was driving. Now, Lawrence detectives believe the shots fired may have come from someone driving next to Jones.

“We’re not prepared to say one way or the other with exactly what happened but anybody who has specific information about this incident, we encourage you to please step forward and contact detectives,” said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

This is the second homicide in Lawrence within six days. Last week, 44-year-old Harold Rodenberger was shot to death in the 8200 block of Harrison Drive.

Police say there are no indications the shootings are connected.

“There are grieving families out there that are asking and demanding for some type of justice or resolution for their loved one. Regardless of their age or anything else,” Woodruff said.

Jones’ family wants to know why this happened to their brother.

“People are dying for no reason now. For something that could be possibly talked out or completely prevented,” said Jones’ sister, Alexis Bridgwaters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.