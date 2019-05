INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All eastbound lanes of I-465 are closed near Ditch Road on the north side of Indianapolis due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the closure is expected to last until about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

I-465 MM 28.8 EB near US 31N/ mile 29 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 30, 2019

Indiana State Police say at least five vehicles are involved, but nobody is being transported to area hospitals. Only complaints of minor pain have been reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.