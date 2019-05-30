Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

DNR: Friday and Saturday are final Free Fishing Days in Indiana

Posted 8:30 pm, May 30, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its final Free Fishing Days of the year will be Saturday and Sunday.

On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without a fishing license or a salmon/trout stamp.

On Saturday, three Learn to Fish workshops will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Advanced registration is required for the workshops.

Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty will host a Women’s Learn to Fish workshop. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2VIHHQO .

Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis will host a Learn to Fish with Lures workshop. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HKHKqk .

A Learn to Fish for Catfish workshop will be held at Diamond Valley Park in Evansville. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2M6mUHv .

