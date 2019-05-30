Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 13 ‘Top 5 Colts Under 25’ now available

Posted 3:25 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, May 30, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As OTAs continue, head coach Frank Reich emphasized his desire for the Colts to have a top five rushing offense.

What would it take for Indy to achieve that goal, and what variables could derail it?

Mike Chappell also gives us his latest takeaways from OTAs, including more injury updates from key players.

Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins debate the top five Colts under 25 years of age, which gets dicey after a few no-brainers.

The crew also gives an update on free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who the Colts initially expressed interest in.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Play

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.