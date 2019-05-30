× Campaign aims to ‘Keep Ann Dancing’ on Mass Ave for years to come

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Cultural Trail needs your help to “Keep Ann Dancing.”

The famed sculpture on Mass Ave outside Tavern at the Point has been a fixture in the area for more than a decade. But all that dancing has taken its toll.

The Ann Dancing sculpture, designed by British artist Julian Opie, is in serious need of hardware and technology upgrades to make sure the dancing doesn’t stop. The Indianapolis Cultural Trail hopes to raise $262,800 through a fundraising campaign.

“Ann Dancing” was originally intended to be a temporary installation. And while the art piece has been upgraded over the years, those have mostly been stopgaps to keep it going. Officials with the Cultural Trail said those temporary upgrades are unsustainable.

“Ann Dancing is a shining example of how accessible and engaging public art can build community, create engaging public spaces and improve quality of life. Art on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail is free and accessible for everyone to enjoy and experience 365 days a year,” said Kären Haley, executive director of Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc.

“Ann Dancing has been dancing with all of us, non-stop, and outside in the elements for more than ten years and she needs significant upgrades to keep dancing for many more. She is a piece of art, but she is also a piece of technology. Imagine if you still had your same mobile phone from ten years ago.”

Money raised during the campaign will go toward new display units designed to work 24 hours a day in all seasons, long-term maintenance, improved electrical upgrades, remote updates and integrated fans.

You’ll see Ann Dancing away from her normal spot on Mass Ave as she visits different parts of the city to raise awareness about the fundraiser throughout the month of June.

Here are some of the ways to donate:

Make an online donation at keepanndancing.org

Text to give: Ann to 243-725

Buy Keep Ann Dancing merchandise at Silver in the City or KeepAnnDancing.org/shop

Attend an event: Happy Hour on Monday, June 4 and Keep Ann Dancing Dance Party on June 29

Host an Ann “Friend Raiser” at your office or home

Residents are encouraged to participate in the campaign by following @KeepAnnDancing on social media (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook), using the hashtag #KeepAnnDancing and checking for updates on the fundraiser’s website.