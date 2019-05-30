Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Bob Seger to play Indianapolis one last time

Posted 5:40 pm, May 30, 2019, by

Inductee Bob Seger performs onstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 43rd Annual induction and awards at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bob Seger, Grammy Award-winner and legendary rock n’ roller, will play one final show in Indianapolis this fall.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added nine shows to their Roll Me Away Tour, including a stop in Indianapolis at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Roll Me Way began last year, has had 48 sold-out shows and is his final tour, according to Seger.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at BobSeger.com.

Members of Seger’s fan club members will have the first chance at tickets on June 4. For more information, visit the Bullet Club here.

