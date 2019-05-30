× Bob Seger to play Indianapolis one last time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Bob Seger, Grammy Award-winner and legendary rock n’ roller, will play one final show in Indianapolis this fall.

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added nine shows to their Roll Me Away Tour, including a stop in Indianapolis at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Roll Me Way began last year, has had 48 sold-out shows and is his final tour, according to Seger.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at BobSeger.com.

Members of Seger’s fan club members will have the first chance at tickets on June 4. For more information, visit the Bullet Club here.