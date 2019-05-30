Benefits of 529 plans

Posted 10:32 am, May 30, 2019, by

You may not know this but today is national 529 college savings plan day so it is appropriate that we talk about paying for college. The 529 college savings plan may be one of the best ways to help you save money for your children's education. Our financial expert Andy Mattingly is here to talk about the benefits of 529 plans and why it might be right for you to start one now regardless of the age of your child.

