A few isolated storms across central Indiana tonight before a dry spell

Posted 4:52 pm, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, May 30, 2019

What a soggy Spring this has been for central Indiana. We’ve had measurable rain on 44 of the past 90 days, with only 11 dry days this month This has least to crippling delays to our farm community’s ability to work the fields and get planting done. Only a small fraction of crops are in the ground and we need several consecutive dry days in order to catch up. The good news is that a drier weather patter is setting up, so at least some relief is on the way.

After a few isolated t-storms overnight we”ll have a dry Friday with highs in the mid-70s.

The weekend will start sunny and dry before a line of t-storms moves into the state Saturday afternoon. Rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning before ending and wee will have a dry Sunday afternoon.

The best news of all is that dry weather is expected Monday and Tuesday before  we’ll see another wet period Wednesday and Thursday.

So far this has been a wet month.

Rainfall has been frequent this Spring.

The frequent rain is wreaking havoc on Indiana farmers and the Spring planting season.

The main threat for severe weather will be south of Indiana overnight.

Friday will be a dry day.

T-storms will develop Saturday afternoon.

Rain may affect the opening night of Symphony on the Prairie.

We”ll have a dry Sunday.

