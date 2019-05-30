Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

2 puppies stolen from Humane Society of Johnson County returned to mother

Posted 8:54 pm, May 30, 2019, by

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Two 5-week-old puppies recently stolen from the Humane Society of Johnson County have now been recovered.

Sheriff Duane Burgess announced Thursday night that the pit bull pups are now back with their mother. He also shared a photo of them playing at the sheriff’s office before they were returned.

Puppies stolen from Humane Society of Johnson County have been recovered (Photo courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Burgess, detectives are still working to identify the suspects who jumped over a gate and crawled through a doggy door at the shelter to steal the dogs.

“Thanks for your tips and the help of the staff at the Humane Society,” wrote Burgess. “All their employees work hard for our furry friends.”

The theft happened Saturday afternoon while workers were in-between shifts.  Anne Sutton, Executive Director of the Humane Society says she’s sure the thief had been to the shelter before, scoping out the place and the pups.

Safety changes are already in place. Now, every visitor will have to show a photo ID, which will be copied and kept on file. A new privacy fence and extra security cameras are also being installed.

The dogs still have about five weeks before they’re ready for adoption.

If you know anything that could help detectives track down the culprits, call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-346-4654.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.