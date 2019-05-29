× Water safety tips provided by DNR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that safety is priority when recreating on or near water.

DNR says that even strong swimmers and experienced boaters need to be reminded of potential water hazards and that you should always remember these basic safety tips:

Always wear your life jacket

Always tell someone where you are going and when you will return

Go with a buddy

Never venture around flooded or fast moving waterways

Avoid alcohol

DNR officials are also stressing the importance of life jackets. Life Jackets should be U.S. Coast Guard approved and in good working condition.

“A person is never too old to wear a life jacket,” said Lt. Kenton Turner, Indiana’s Boating Law Administrator. “The majority of Indiana drownings on public waterways involve adults.”

For more information about boating education and safety, visit DNR here.