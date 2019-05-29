× Volunteers needed to help with cleanup after Memorial Day tornadoes in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ind. – Officials in Madison County are now accepting volunteers to help with cleanup after tornadoes wreaked havoc in the area on Memorial Day.

Volunteers can meet at Pendleton Christian Church, which is located at 1170 So. Pendleton Ave.

Madison County EMA says volunteers must register before offering assistance and must be at least 18 years old or 16 if accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should bring proper footwear. Open-toe shoes are not allowed.

Officials also want to remind homeowners that there will be numerous home repair and tree service contractors in the area in the coming days. If the contractor is unknown to you, make sure to check references and never prepay for work before work is completed.

Please report any suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or the Indiana State Police Post at 765-778-2121.