Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Tips for budgeting for summer vacations

Posted 11:26 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:30AM, May 29, 2019

We're talking about booking that summer vacation, while still holding that budget in check! Jordan Schwartz, with of Strategic Wealth Designers joins us now. What's the first piece of advice you'd give the viewers on budgeting for that amazing trip?

https://swdgroup.com/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.