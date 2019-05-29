× Man in critical condition after shooting near Lawrence Central High School

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department confirms a man has been shot in a car near Lawrence Central High School.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a person shot near the intersection of Boy Scout Road and East 56th Street, which is about .4 miles away from the high school.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots from inside a car at the intersection. The car then proceeded to crash into an electrical pole, and three individuals exited the car and fled south on Boy Scout Road.

Responding officers were able to location these individuals and take them into custody for questioning, according to officials.

Police say the victim was the driver of the vehicle and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.