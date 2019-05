× Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside of business on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was found shot to death outside of a business on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 400 block of South Kitley Avenue around 8:30 a.m. An employee discovered the man upon arriving to work at Trinity Metals this morning. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say this is a homicide investigation.