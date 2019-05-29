× Local program providing computers to Hoosiers with disabilities is in need of help

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– A program that gives used computers to Hoosiers in need is in need of some help itself.

Many job applications and school work today is done online, leaving behind those without access to a computer. The cost is often a barrier.

A program called INDATA provides a free refurbished computer to any Hoosier with a disability.

“It’s pronounced IN-Day-Ta,” said INDATA Reuse Technician Tracy Castillo. “I remember that because I love this place so much I want to date it!”

The program gives out nearly 200 computers each year, helping with job applications, school work and more.

“Not everybody wants to go to the library or has access to go to the library everyday to fill out applications,” Castillo said. “If they get a computer from us they can actually do that at home.”

The parts and computers are all donated. Volunteers, many of which have a disability themselves, clear the memory and get the computers ready to go.

“They provided me with an iPad and they loaded a lot of games on there for me,” said Lora Buchanan, a volunteer who also received a computer and iPad from INDATA.

Buchanan had a stroke two years ago. It left her with short-term memory loss and a language disability. Her iPad was loaded up with games and exercises to help her recover.

“A lot of the games on there deal with short-term memory and distraction type exercises, and then there’s some aphasia specific applications on there as well,” Buchanan said.

She now volunteers once a week, giving back to the program that gave to her.

“To receive a blessing is awesome, but to be a blessing is even greater,” Castillo said. “I like to be the blessing.”

INDATA is in need of donations and prefers computers that are no more than five years old, but they can sometimes use parts of older computers. If you are interested in donating, call INDATA at 317-466-2013.