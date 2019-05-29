× Leader of Nevada sex ring that included children receives multiple life sentences

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The leader of a Las Vegas sex ring that victimized his own children was sentenced Tuesday to 54 life sentences with a minimum of 341 years.

Christopher Sena was convicted of 95 of the 120 counts he faced in connection to the sexual abuse of children earlier this year, reported KTNV.

Sena, his wife (Deborah Sena) and ex-wife (Terri Sena) were first accused of abusing multiple children for more than a decade in 2014.

The abuse was discovered after Deborah Sena, another adult and one of the children told a family law attorney about the abuse. The attorney contacted the police and a SWAT team served a warrant on Sept. 18, 2014, at the family’s trailer near Nellis Air Force Base.

Deborah Sena, who has since divorced him, and Terri Sena were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years in March 2016.

During the month-long trial for Christopher Sena, each of his seven children and Terri and Deborah described the abuse they suffered at Sena’s hands.

He was found guilty on multiple accounts of sexual assault of a minor, incest, production of pornography, lewdness with a child younger than 14 and child abuse. Some of the acts that were videotaped were played at his trial.