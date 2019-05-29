Lawrence North teacher, counselor get married in gym on last day of school

Posted 8:31 pm, May 29, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two faculty members at Lawrence North High School tied the knot on campus.

Jeff Vest and Kari Bordner exchanged vows on the school’s basketball court on Wednesday, the last day of school.

Bordner is a counselor at the school and Vest is a social studies teacher, who is actually retiring.

The couple decided to get married in a “no frills” ceremony after dating 15 years, according to the school.

The newlyweds actually didn’t tell anyone about their plans to wed until Tuesday night, when they sent out invitations online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.