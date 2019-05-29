Click here to see active weather warnings and watches

Lafayette police seek public’s help in liquor store assault and robbery

Posted 2:13 pm, May 29, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a liquor store and stabbed a female attendant.

A liquor store on 350 South was robbed on May 9, 2019 and the suspect’s clothing appears similar to a manufacturing uniform, police say.

In addition, the time of the robbery is approximately the same time as the ending of 2nd shift for some manufacturing companies in the area.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to call LPD at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.