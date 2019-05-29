× Indianapolis couple facing charges in connection with Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis couple has been arrested in connection with a murder in southwestern Indiana.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom announced Wednesday that Danny A. Wilson, 40, is being charged with murder and his longtime companion, Renee S. Huffines, 40, is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, as well as aiding, inducing or causing murder.

Cottom says the victim’s body was recovered on Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a residence in the eastern part of the county.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday morning, which confirmed the person had been murdered. As for the victim’s identity, Cottom says it is being withheld as “police await pending positive identification.”

Cottom says investigators reviewed the case late Wednesday afternoon with Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler. Following that meeting, Wilson and Huffines were charged and transported to the Sullivan County Jail, where they’re being held without bond.

This case remains an active working investigation, and further information is expected to be released in the days ahead.