Colts taking it slow and easy with Andrew Luck’s strained calf

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As a voice of experience, Frank Reich knows how best to deal with a strained calf.

Essentially, you baby it. You listen to it. You give it all the time it needs.

And that’s the course of action the Indianapolis Colts are taking with Andrew Luck, who’ll miss the second week of OTAs (organized team activities) with a strained calf. He initially suffered the injury during the early portion of the team’s offseason workout program.

Reich said the team will re-evaluate Luck’s rehab next week to determine whether he’ll be cleared to practice. The Colts have three OTA sessions next week, then close their offseason work with four the following week, capped by a mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

“Calf strains are those kind of things you just want to let those things go or they’ll nag you for a while,’’ Reich said. “We’re just being precautionary there.

“No reason taking any chances.’’

If the Colts were preparing for a game instead of wading through another offseason week of work, that approach probably would change. Reich recalled a few times during his playing days when he dealt with a similar injury. He mentioned it took him “several weeks’ to recover.

“I’ve done it a couple of times when I was playing; just had it working out,’’ Reich said. “You feel it tweak and probably try to come back too soon. Then it takes long to heal if you don’t respect it at the start.

“Personally I’ve learned those calf strains are something that if you had to go out and play on Sunday, you could play. But if you really want to take care of it, you let it heal. If we’re in season, it’s one thing. But when you’re not in season, it’s like, ‘Let’s just get this thing right.’’’

While his teammates have been dealing with on-field practices, Luck has been working with the training/rehab staff.

And yes, he’s gotten in some throwing.

“He’s modifying all workouts, but still you know Andrew is like the rest of our players,’’ Reich said. “We’re going to find ways to get better. He’s going to find ways to get better, doing that in meetings and his workouts.

“He’s still doing all that stuff and I know he’s finding ways to do a little bit of throwing in some of that stuff as well just to get some arm work.’’

