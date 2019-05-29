Boxes of cats, kittens dumped in the heat outside Cass County Humane Society

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – Someone dumped three boxes of cats and kittens outside the Cass County Humane Society this week.

The cats were left out in the heat; when workers opened the boxes, all the felines were “scared, very hot and panting,” according to the group. The boxes were taped shut, although someone had poked holes in the sides.

The Cass County Humane Society said most of the cats are bobtails. The group said it may be a while before most of the kittens are adopted; some of the kittens are still very young and don’t have teeth.

“When the kittens are old enough and we make sure all of them are healthy, we will be looking for quite a few amazing homes for these sweet babies,” the group wrote in a Facebook comment.

The humane society noted that it was open Tuesday; instead of leaving the boxes inside where it’s cool, whoever dumped them left them outside in the heat. Workers quickly brought them inside to cool off and said they have ample food and water.

“If you have any information on who might have done this please let us know,” the group wrote in a Facebook post. “Animal control has been notified!”