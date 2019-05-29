× Armed man wearing monkey mask robs Marion McDonald’s

MARION, Ind. — The Marion Police Department says a McDonald’s restaurant was robbed by a man with a gun after closing Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police say they responded to the McDonald’s at 1225 North Baldwin Avenue for an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they say a McDonald’s shift manager and two other employees told them the store had been robbed and the suspect fled.

The restaurant closed at midnight.

The shift manager told police she was doing her nightly deposit when a man dressed in all black approached her in her office with a black handgun. The man then demanded the deposit bag, removed the restaurant’s landline phone and exited through the backdoor with an undisclosed amount of currency.

It is unclear how the suspect entered the restaurant.

Witnesses described the man as roughly 5’11” tall, wearing a monkey mask, red bandanna, black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and black gloves.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981 or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.