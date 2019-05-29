× Anthony Baumgardt gets life in prison without chance of parole for murdering Boone County Deputy Jake Pickett

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Anthony Baumgardt will spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole for murdering Boone County Deputy Jake Pickett in March 2018.

Baumgardt changed his plea to guilty in the case to avoid the death penalty.

Prosecutors were seeking the death penalty and Baumgardt originally asked for the death sentence. His case was set to go to trial next year. In April 2019, the plea deal was announced by Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

Baumgardt is accused of killing Deputy Jake Pickett during a chase in March 2018. The Lebanon Police Department was serving an arrest warrant. While there, they spotted another wanted man who then drove off with Baumgardt.

During the car chase, the vehicle crashed and Baumgardt got out and ran away from the scene. Pickett and his K9 partner, Brik, joined in the chase after Baumgardt.

Investigators say Baumgardt told them he fired at Pickett because he didn’t want to get bitten by Brik. He told reporters during his initial he had, “no remorse,” and said, “I’m not sorry.”

Baumgardt faced charges of murder, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.