Another round of storms returns Wednesday

Posted 7:56 am, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18AM, May 29, 2019

We are waking up to an active Guardian Radar this Wednesday morning. The storms are remaining below the severe weather criteria, but they still could produce 40 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and lightning. The showers and storms will continue to travel over the state through the morning hours as lows drop into the 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state through the late morning hours. There should be more dry time early in the afternoon, which will the sun an opportunity to break through the clouds and help temperatures rise into the lower 80s.

Some storms may redevelop this afternoon and could turn strong and potentially severe. Much of the state is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather. Some storms may produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours.

Storms will become spotty overnight as skies turn mostly cloudy. Lows will drop back into the upper 60s by Thursday morning’s commute. More rain and storms will arrive Thursday with the activity winding down early Friday. At the end of the event, central Indiana could see an additional 1” to 1.50” of rain.

