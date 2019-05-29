× Another round of heavy rain tonight for central Indiana

Central Indiana will have a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday evening. The main severe weather threats will be damaging straight-line winds. The storms will be widely scattered and many areas will see no rain at all.

A large area of heavy rain and gusty t-storms will move into central Indiana after 10 p.m. Heavy rain is possible through Thursday morning, with up to 1″ of rain. The ground is saturated from the 2-5″ of rain we have received over the northern half of the state this week. So our flood risk is high. Scattered showers are likely through Thursday evening but severe storms are not expected.

Dry weather returns to the Hoosier state on Friday. More scattered t-storms will develop Saturday and the rain will continue through early Sunday before ending.

