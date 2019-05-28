WWII Army Nurse Nodia Jump shares her story of service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - It's 1943 and the United States is in the midst of it's second year in World War II. Thousands of men and women were already serving both in the Pacific and Europe.

Nodia Jump became one those who chose to serve.

"Well I just thought it was the thing to do," said Nodia Jump who was inspired by her own father. "My dad was a veteran, World War I," said Jump.

Before she left to serve her country, she met the man she'd be married to for more than 50 years, Curtis Jump. She was taking care of the Indianapolis native at an Iowa hospital. He had rheumatic fever. They married within three weeks of their initial meeting.

Duty called and Jump was off to England to take care of the injured soldiers at the 316th Station Hospital in the county of Devon England. Nodia was in charge of Central Supply, preparing the medical equipment to be used for the day. She also took her turn at the nightly rounds.

"We had like 30 beds to a ward," said Jump.

Some of those rounds included air raids.

"We put them under the bed, the ones that were bad especially you know they couldn't get around at all," said Jump.

She would end her career as Captain Nodia Jump in 1945, but being in the military is something she would have done again in a heartbeat.

"I liked the Army. I liked the military and I would have stayed in if I hadn't gotten married," said Jump.

Nodia will be celebrating her 99th birthday in July. We would like to wish her an early "happy birthday!"