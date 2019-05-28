× Woman taken to hospital after collision with school bus in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – The driver of a minivan was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after police say she rear-ended a school bus in Miami County.

Indiana State Police say the bus was heading westbound on State Road 18 when it stopped at a home at 2802 West to pick up an 8-year-old student. As the student entered the bus, the van ran into the back of the vehicle, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the crash at about 7:34 a.m. The driver of the van, a 28-year-old woman from Galveston, was transported by ambulance to Dukes Hospital with lacerations to her arms and legs. The bus driver and the 18 students on board were not injured.

This crash is still under investigation, but police say neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected as having contributed to the crash.

Both drivers in the crash were reportedly wearing seatbelts.