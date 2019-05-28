Volunteers raise American flag after tornado destroys home in Miami County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACY, Ind. -- The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF-2 tornado did touch down Monday in Miami County, leveling trees and homes in it’s path.

One of those homes belonged to B.J. Hunt, who was sitting on his porch when he saw the sky darken.

"It was like three twisters in one, and they all came to one and came right out of the woods, and that’s when I was like 'Turn around,' so basement I went," Hunt said.

He was gripping his furnace, holding on for dear life as the tornado tore apart the home above him. He says it lasted for 15-20 seconds.

"They say it sounds like a train, people say that, but I’ve never heard a train sound like that,” Hunt said.

Once it was over, he walked up the stairs and onto a pile of rubble.

"I came out of the stairs and that’s when I looked and seen… well, what you see," Hunt said "I've got nothing left, it took everything. It took everything.”

A few miles away, downed trees surround the home of Paul and Anne Hart. Despite needing a chainsaw to get to their front door, they’re thankful it’s still there.

“It’s hard to believe with all these trees down it didn’t hit the house," Anne said. "So we’re thankful for that.”

The couple was inside when the tornado hit, holding the front door shut.

“I was just afraid that if the door came open that the air vacuum would come and take the house with us in it," Paul said. "I was holding on for dear life.”

Back at Hunt's home, friends and strangers alike drove from miles away to help clean up.

"It's pretty amazing,” Hunt remarked.

A day's worth of work was done in a matter of hours. One of the first things put back up was an American flag tied to what's left of a tree.

"I just know what that flag represents, and it represents what you see here," Hunt said as he turned to the dozens of people working to clean up his property. "Community coming together, people helping each other."

While some of their homes may no longer be standing, the people of Miami County are standing tall. They're thankful they still have what matters most.

“Stuff can be rebuilt, stuff can be replaced," Hunt said. "My health is good, my dogs are good, everybody’s good so you know… it’s OK… it's OK."