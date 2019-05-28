× Verizon to provide unlimited calling, texting, data to customers impacted by Indiana storms

PENDLETON, Ind. – Verizon says it will provide unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who were impacted by Monday’s violent tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio, including hard hit communities like Pendleton and Dayton.

The offer will begin Wednesday, May 29 and last through Wednesday, June 5.

Customers don’t need to do anything to take advantage of this relief and can verify their community is included by entering their zip code here, starting Wednesday.

“Severe weather affects every part of the communities we serve, including its citizens, businesses and the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe,” said Andrés Irlando, Senior Vice President and President of Public Sector and Verizon Connect. “Our teams are working hard to ensure we’re supporting customers of all of our services during disasters like these.”

In addition, Verizon is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Dayton to help with relief efforts.

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

