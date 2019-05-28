Tracking more storms as the week continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hardly any rain fell south of Indianapolis but heavy downpours and damaging winds blew through our north east towns, most notably through Pendleton. We will get some dry time Tuesday morning for the families who need some time to clean up after yesterday's storms. The convective outlook seen here shows that Tulsa, Kansas City, and parts of Pennsylvania are under the gun again today for strong to severe storms. In Central Indiana, we are included in the marginal risk for strong storms on Tuesday. I do think that the storms today will be very isolated and mainly Indianapolis and north. Heat and humidity for all, though, highs back above average in the mid 80s. Futureview fizzles out the storms before falling south of Crawfordsville but I do think a few downpours could last into Lebanon, Carmel, and Indianapolis. Some rain totals Tuesday could certainly meet or even exceed the one inch mark Indianapolis and north but south of the city, hardly any or no rain is expected at all. Scattered showers will mean rain on and off all day Wednesday and starting much earlier than the last few storm systems so take along an umbrella for your morning drive in on Wednesday. Highs will be more comfortable for the second half of the week as we return to seasonable 70s. More scattered storms on Thursday but we have hope for lots of dry time on both Friday and Sunday.