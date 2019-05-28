× Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of I-70 until 8 p.m. tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for the northern half of central Indiana until 8 p.m. This covers the same area as the Tornado Watch from last night. The main severe weather threats will be large hail and damaging straight-line winds. Although tornadoes are less likely this evening, scattered strong and severe storms will be likely. Scattered t-storms will spread south of I-70 after Midnight and continue overnight.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms Wednesday morning with the rain tapering off later in the day.

Not only has this been a wet Spring for central Indiana but it has been a stormy one as well. Our May average for tornadoes is six and so far four tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evenings severe storms.That brings our yearly tornado tally to 13, one more than we had all of last year. On the average Indiana sees 20 tornadoes a year.

Our tornado season does not peak until June when tornado outbreaks have historically been more common.

