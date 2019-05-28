Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary honored with forever stamps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The United States Postal Services is honoring Sesame Street for 50 years of providing educational and entertaining programming to generations of children around the world with 50th anniversary stamps.

The first episode of Sesame Street aired on Nov. 10, 1969.

In a release, the U.S. Postal Service said, “From the beginning, Sesame Street was like no other children’s program. Human characters, often children themselves, interacted with the Muppets of Sesame Street.”

The set of stamps show 16 different Muppet characters that appear on the show — Big Bird, Ernie, Bert, Cookie Monster, Rosita, The Count, Oscar the Grouch, Abby Cadabby, Herry Monster, Julia, Guy Smiley, Snuffleupagus, Elmo, Telly, Grover, and Zoe.

The stamps will be issued as forever stamps, which means their value will always be equal to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Those interested in purchasing the stamps can do so through the U.S. Postal Service’s website, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), or by visiting post offices across the country.