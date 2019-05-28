Police investigate threat directed at Noblesville West Middle School
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Officials with Noblesville West Middle School confirmed police are monitoring a social media threat that escalated over the holiday weekend.
The school sent a message notifying parents of the threat. The message said Noblesville police were investigating, adding that Noblesville West will have an increased police presence Tuesday. Additional counseling resources will also be available for students and staff.
The district said this was precipitated by an anonymous social media threat about the events of May 25, 2018, when a student opened fire inside the school, wounding classmate Ella Whistler and teacher Jason Seaman.
While the school is open Tuesday, the district said any students who decide not to come to class will be excused.
Here’s the message sent to parents:
We wanted to make parents and staff aware that a social media exchange regarding the events of May 25, 2018 escalated over the long weekend into an anonymous threat referencing Noblesville West Middle School for Tuesday, May 28.
The Noblesville Police Department has been monitoring and investigating this issue overnight and they are still investigating, so we wanted to make all parents and staff aware.
School will be in session today and we will have an increased police presence at West and additional counseling resources for students and staff. Any West students who are absent today will be excused.
We’ll continue to keep you informed as we get more information.