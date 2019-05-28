× One woman taken to hospital after collision with school bus

BENNETTS SWITCH, Ind. — One person was injured after a collision with a school bus in Miami County on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Carl Philpot, 56, a bus driver for the Maconaquah School Corporation, was headed westbound on SR 18 and stopped at home to pick up an eight-year-old student.

As the student was entering, the bus was rear-ended by a 2012 Chrysler minivan driven by Sarah Watson, 28, of Galveston, Ind.

Watson was taken by ambulance to Dukes Hospital with lacerations on her arms and legs. Neither Philpot nor any of the children on the bus were injured.

An investigation is still ongoing. However, alcohol and narcotics are not suspected to be involved in the crash at this time, says ISP.