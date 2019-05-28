Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wabash and Huntington counties until 5 p.m.

One woman taken to hospital after collision with school bus

Posted 4:40 pm, May 28, 2019, by

BENNETTS SWITCH, Ind. — One person was injured after a collision with a school bus in Miami County on Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Carl Philpot, 56, a bus driver for the Maconaquah School Corporation, was headed westbound on SR 18 and stopped at home to pick up an eight-year-old student.

As the student was entering, the bus was rear-ended by a 2012 Chrysler minivan driven by Sarah Watson, 28, of Galveston, Ind.

Watson was taken by ambulance to Dukes Hospital with lacerations on her arms and legs. Neither Philpot nor any of the children on the bus were injured.

An investigation is still ongoing. However, alcohol and narcotics are not suspected to be involved in the crash at this time, says ISP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.