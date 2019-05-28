All traffic into Pendleton suspended until debris is cleared and power is restored

UPDATE: NWS says tornado that hit Pendleton was an EF2

Posted 9:57 am, May 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, May 28, 2019

Photo by Rachel Tupps just south of Pendleton

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. –The National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down in Madison and Miami Counties last night.

Crews from the National Weather Service first confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N in Miami County. They believe it was about 500 yards wide.

The NWS can’t confirm speed yet because they just started their assessment, but from what they’ve seen so far, they believe the wind speed was about 120 mph.

The NWS thinks the tornado went to about Liberty Mills. They will be going along the route attached.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado that hit Pendleton was an EF2, which means it packed winds between 111 and 135 mph, according to Madison County EMA.

The NWS has crews in Grant County and Fulton County as well. We will post updates if they confirm more reports of tornadoes.

