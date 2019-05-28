× NWS confirms 500-yard tornado touched down in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Crews from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N.

They believe it was about 500 yards wide.

The NWS can’t confirm speed yet because just started, but from what they’ve seen so far, they say it was probably traveling at 120 miles per hour.

The NWS thinks the tornado went to about Liberty Mills. They will be going along the route attached.

The NWS has crews in Madison County, Grant County, and Fulton County as well. We will post updates if they confirm more reports of tornadoes.