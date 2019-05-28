All traffic into Pendleton suspended until debris is cleared and power is restored

NWS confirms 500-yard tornado touched down in Miami County

Posted 9:57 am, May 28, 2019, by

Photo near 1500 North in Miami County, Indiana

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Crews from the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down along 1500 N.

They believe it was about 500 yards wide.

The NWS can’t confirm speed yet because just started, but from what they’ve seen so far, they say it was probably traveling at 120 miles per hour.

The NWS thinks the tornado went to about Liberty Mills. They will be going along the route attached.

The NWS has crews in Madison County, Grant County, and Fulton County as well. We will post updates if they confirm more reports of tornadoes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.