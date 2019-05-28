Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wabash and Huntington counties until 5 p.m.

Mayor Hogsett to give State of City address on Wednesday

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will deliver the 2019 State of the City address on Wednesday, May 29 at 6 p.m.

The mayor will speaking from the Grand Hall of the historic Union Station along with the Indianapolis Men’s Chorus, members of the city’s Latinx young professionals group, Axis, the Public Safety Honor Guard, and Dr. Leah Gunning Francis of Christian Theological Seminary.

Hogsett is expected to talk about investments in the city’s public safety, regional infrastructure and criminal justice reform efforts. He will also give updates on neighborhood-based initiatives including Operation Night Light and Project Indy.

Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., and the event will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is at a first-come-first-serve basis and interested parties must RSVP in advance here.

