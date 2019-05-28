All traffic into Pendleton suspended until debris is cleared and power is restored

IMPD asking public for help in cellphone store robbery

Posted 10:20 am, May 28, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are seeking the public’s help with information on a recent cellphone store robbery.

Two men entered the Verizon Wireless store at 7310 North Keystone Avenue on May 13th at 9:05 p.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint, according to police.

One man was brandishing a TEC-9 style gun and wearing a black hoodie with “Parish Nation” on the front, camo bandanna, black sweatpants, black sneakers, and is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, skinny and around 5’10″.

The second man was wearing a black hoodie, white bandanna, black sweatpants, white sneakers and is described as being in his late teens to early 20s, skinny and around 5’8”.

Police say the men forced two employees into an office in the back and stole 21 iPhones from the safe.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.