INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A concrete truck slammed into an overpass on the city’s east side shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says the driver of the truck misjudged the height limits of the overpass at 3500 E. New York St.

IFD is urging drivers in the area of E. New York St. and Sherman Dr. to find alternate routes as crews work to free the truck and investigate.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.