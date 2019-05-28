× Arrest made at correctional facility after attempt to traffic

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A woman was arrested at the Plainfield Correctional Facility after attempting to traffic narcotics, according to Warden Stanley Knight.

Lisa Austin of Indianapolis was detained on Saturday, May 25, 2019 after the Office of Investigations and Intelligence received information that an attempt to traffic would be made during an upcoming visitation.

Austin was stopped by facility police and a package containing the narcotic Suboxone was confiscated.

“This arrest is an excellent example of the teamwork used by staff in order to combat trafficking. Safety and security is our primary mission and preventing contraband from entering the facility plays a major role in this mission,” said Knight.

Austin was arrested and transported to Hendricks County Jail for processing.