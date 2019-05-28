× Anjelah Johnson added to ONC shows in November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Actress and comedienne, Anjelah Johnson is set to perform in the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on Sunday, Nov. 3.

According to an Old National Centre press release, Johnson is one of two newly added shows to the venue’s schedule. Americana singer-songwriter, Ryan Bingham, has been slated in the Egyptian Room on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Johnson is of Mexican and Native American descent and hails from San Jose, Calif. She gained stardom from her video impression of a Vietnamese nail salon employee, “Nail Salon,” which went viral on YouTube in 2007.

She later joined the cast of sketch comedy show MADtv and created her signature character, Bon Qui Qui.

Tickets for both shows are on sale Friday, May 31 at OldNationalCentre.com.