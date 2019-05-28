× A threat for storms t-storms across central Indiana overnight and again Wednesday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Benton County until 2am. This watch also covers a large portion of north central Illinois. The main severe weather threat overnight will be damaging straight-line winds. Although large hail and tornadoes are less likely, scattered strong to severe storms will spread south of I-70 after Midnight and continue overnight.

We’ll also have a slight risk for severe storms late Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

After a few lingering showers Thursday we’ll have a sunny, dry Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Benton County until 2am.

This watch also covers a large portion of north central Illinois.

The main severe weather threat overnight will be damaging straight-line winds.

Strong storms will move into western Indiana by 5am.

Strong storms will reach the U.S. 31 corridor by 6am.

Heavy rain will move into east central Indiana by 7am

Rain will being to taper off after 8am.

We’ll have a threat for severe storms late Wednesday.

A line of t-storms will stretch across the I-70 corridor Wednesday afternoon.