A threat for storms t-storms across central Indiana overnight and again Wednesday afternoon

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Benton County until 2am. This watch also covers a large portion of north central Illinois. The main severe weather threat overnight will be damaging straight-line winds. Although large hail and tornadoes are less likely, scattered strong to severe storms will spread south of I-70 after Midnight and continue overnight.

We’ll also have a slight risk for severe storms late Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

After a few lingering showers Thursday we’ll have a sunny, dry Friday.

We’ll have a threat for severe storms late Wednesday.

A line of t-storms will stretch across the I-70 corridor Wednesday afternoon.

