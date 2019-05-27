Window damage investigated at Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and officials at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis are trying to determine the cause of overnight damage to one of the museum’s windows.

Brian Statz, Vice President of Operations at the Museum, said IMPD was called after employees heard a loud noise around 1 a.m.

“We have night time cleaning staff who heard a loud noise in our food court area,” Statz said. “They investigated, called our security staff, and they found a crack in one of our food court windows.”

The double-paned food court window faces 30th street between Meridian and Illinois Streets. Only the outer pane of glass was damaged.

Statz says he wants to know if the damage was caused by a bullet, a pellet, a BB, or something else entirely.

“Something hit the window,” Statz said. “We don’t know what it was. IMPD’s checking, we’re checking. We just don’t know yet.”

An IMPD incident report said “officers responded to shots fired” at 30th and Meridian Streets, and the run was coded as vandalism with a weapon used. IMPD officials said Monday the circumstances of the incident are unknown. Statz said he and his staff were working with police to get to the bottom of what happened.

“We have a very good relationship with IMPD,” Statz said. “With that communication, we let them know what happens here. They let us know what’s happening in the area, which we really appreciate. We also have a really good relationship with our neighbors, businesses and residents. We tell them what we hear, they tell us what they hear.”

“Certainly, we’re focused on this because there’s nothing more important than the safety of our visitors and our staff,” Statz said.

Museum officials were reviewing surveillance video from in and around the museum for any possible leads.

“I’m paranoid by nature, which is probably why I have this job,” Statz said. “So I always assume the worst and hope for the best. But until we know for sure what hit that window, I just don’t want to say. I just don’t know yet.”